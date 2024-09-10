Strengthening ties: Bhutan, India forge ahead with infrastructure collaboration

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Chandra Bdr Gurung, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport from the Royal Government of Bhutan, arrived in New Delhi today for significant discussions with Indian officials.

His visit marks a pivotal step in strengthening the strategic partnership between Bhutan and India, with a particular focus on the infrastructure and transport sectors.

During his visit, Gurung met with Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister of Road Transport & Highways. The meeting centred on enhancing bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development, including collaborative projects aimed at improving road connectivity and transport efficiency between the two countries.

https://x.com/nitin_gadkari/status/1833465606081024491

Both ministers highlighted the critical role of robust infrastructure in facilitating trade, tourism, and regional connectivity.

India and Bhutan's bilateral relations are characterised by mutual trust and cooperation. Formal diplomatic ties were established in 1968, guided by the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and renewed in February 2007. This treaty has been a cornerstone of their strong partnership, focusing on shared development and support.

Currently, about 50,000 Indian citizens are engaged in various sectors in Bhutan, including construction, education, and technical consulting for infrastructure projects. Daily cross-border movements of Indian workers further reflect the deep economic ties between the nations.

This visit underscores the ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral relations and address mutual interests in infrastructure development. By enhancing transport links and infrastructure, India and Bhutan are set to strengthen their economic integration and support regional growth, showcasing the enduring and multifaceted partnership between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor