Strong earthquake hits Indonesia, no potential for tsunami
By IANS | Published: June 8, 2023 05:27 AM 2023-06-08T05:27:03+5:30 2023-06-08T06:10:10+5:30
Jakarta, June 8 A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's western province of East Java early Thursday, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The earthquake occurred at 00:04 a.m. Thursday Jakarta Time, with its epicentre being at 117 km southwest of Pacitan district and a depth of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the weather agency.
The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.
