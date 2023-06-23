Student activists in PoK released after torture, arbitrary detention

Muzaffarabad [PoK], June 23 : Many student political activists who were unlawfully arrested in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK)'s Muzaffarabad by the police on various charges, were recently released with reports of physical torture.

A majority of them including Ali Shamraiz, Raja Noman Asif, Raja Etsham, Irfan Ahmed and Faisal Aurangzaib were members of the student wing of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP).

The UKPNP and its student wing, United Kashmir National Students Organisation (UKNSO) have been vocal critics of the government's policies, emphasizing their demands for the ownership of natural resources, opposing resource exploitation, unemployment, rising prices, and ongoing extremism and radicalism.

UKPNP and UKNSO activists advocating for their basic rights and engaging in peaceful efforts for the reunification of the State of Jammu and Kashmir have faced intimidation, harassment, and false charges to stifle their voices.

During the reception, UKPNP Chief Organiser Waqar Kazmi, Central Leader Ishtiaq Mir, Musharaf Gilani, Ali Shamraiz and other activists addressed the attendees, reiterating their commitment to continue the struggle for the rights of the people and their unwavering dedication to the ideology and program of the UKPNP.

The United Kashmir People's National Party had previously launched a campaign and organized protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the United Kingdom, Europe and North America, urging the United Nations and the international community to secure the release of its peaceful activists.

The UKNSO activists expressed their gratitude to UKPNP Exiled Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and the central leadership of UKPNP, as well as the supporters in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and across the globe.

They also extended their appreciation to the press, media, and every individual who raised their voices in support of their safety and release.

"The UKPNP and UKNSO remain steadfast in their dedication to fighting for the rights of the people and will not compromise on their ideology and program", said a release issued by UKPNP.

