Student killed, another injured in US high school stabbing

One student was killed and another was injured in a stabbing at a high school in North Carolina on Thursday (local time).

According to a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Police Department quoted by Fox News, two minors were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in an apparent stabbing.

The officers were called to Northside High School just after 7:00 am (local time) for reports of a physical altercation between students on the campus, as per reports.

As per the US media outlet, one teacher was also injured during the incident but is not believed to have been stabbed. Fox News reported that one student has been arrested in the matter.

Shooting incidents in the United States have been common these days.

Yesterday, a 15-year-old teenager was apprehended for allegedly shooting and injuring two fellow students in Washington, according to DC police.

DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the shooting was reported before 10 am at the intersection of Lee Street and 45th Street about a block from IDEA Public Charter School, as per The Washington Post. As per reports, victims were admitted to the hospital.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, day, a 19-year-old man was charged with murder in a series of random shootings over around two hours last weekend in Detroit that killed three people.

Last weekend on Sunday, the accused Dontae Ramon Smith killed three people in a shooting spree that started around 4:30 am, Fox News reported citing police.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that he is determined to ban assault weapons in America, amid the increasing gun violence in the country.

He went on to say he had helped ban assault weapons previously, referring to the 1994 ban he helped usher in while serving in the US Senate. Notably, Congress passed a 10-year ban on assault weapons in 1994.

Meanwhile, authorities announced that it will soon be forbidden to carry a firearm, even concealed, in the famed Times Square district and other public places in the city and state of New York.

Mayor Eric Adams said that visitors to New York City will see signs in Times Square advertising it as a "sensitive location" where people cannot carry guns, The Washington Times reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

