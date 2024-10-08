Students in Delhi celebrate Hangeul day, South Korean ambassador hails the celebrations

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Students of Apeejay School in Delhi on Tuesday celebrated the Hangeul Day to commemorate the introduction of the Korean alphabet in the year 1446 and the event was attended by South Korea's Ambassador to India.

Hangeul Day Celebrations at Apeejay School were attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Chang Jae-bok, the Director Korean Cultural Centre- Mr Hwang II Yong, Neha Berlia who is the Co-Family Business Owner and Core Board Member, Apeejay and other senior officials from the Apeejay institution.

Hangeul Day is celebrated on October 9 in Korea to honour the institution of the Korean writing script, hangul by King Sejong in 1446.

The Ambassador was impressed by the performances of the students, noting their enthusiasm for Korean culture." I was touched by the school's warm welcome and amazed by the students' enthusiasm for Hangeul and Korean culture," he said.

In his speech, the Ambassador said, "Based on the people-to-people exchanges and culture, the relations between our two people, the relations between India and Korea, will increase and will be strengthened further. So we hope that a high-level exchange of visits will be realised very soon."

India and South Korea established their diplomatic relations in 1973. Both countries formed a "Strategic Partnership" in 2010, which was elevated to "Special Strategic Partnership" in 2015 during the State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Seoul.

Recently the two countries commemorated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

India and South Korea have leading collaborations across various areas. These include recording a bilateral trade of USD 24.4 billion dollars in 2023 to having engagements across defence and parliamentary exchanges.

Cultural celebrations such as the celebration of Hangeul day aim to take the friendly relationship between the two countries forward.

