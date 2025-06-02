"Successful in exposing Pakistan's terrorism; countries endorse India's zero-tolerance stance": All-party delegation members

Algiers [Algeria], June 2 : All-party delegation members Satnam Singh Sandhu and Rekha Sharma on Monday hailed the delegation's diplomatic outreach as a resounding success, stating that it has successfully exposed terrorist activities of Pakistan, while noting that all four countries, especially Algeria, endorsed India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and recognised the nation's challenges with cross-border terror.

The delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, which visited Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria, pushed for Pakistan's return to the FATF grey list to curb terror financing.

"It was a very good response, a very successful one. I think the response of all the countries we had was good for us. 100 per cent, we have been successful in exposing the terrorism activities of Pakistan. Top officials and policy makers to the think tank and Indian diaspora all have been detailed on India's stance. If we look at Pakistan's terrorism, to date, all the incidents which have happened in India were reported with facts and figures... We exposed Pakistan on every front. And all countries have endorsed India's stand for zero tolerance against terrorism, especially Algeria," MP Sandhu stated.

He further emphasised the need for financial oversight, adding, "The funding that Pakistan is getting for welfare and getting for development, it provides that funding for terrorists. We have talked about putting Pakistan on the grey list of the FATF... When Pakistan is put on the grey list, then they will have to account for every penny of the money they got."

Greylisting Pakistan by the FATF will limit its access to international loans. Pakistan was included in the grey list in 2018 and removed from it in 2022. India has stated that it will make no effort to bring Pakistan onto the grey list again.

Echoing Sandhu, BJP MP Rekha Sharma said, "All four countries gave us a very good response... All are coming forward to become a good partner with India. They are well aware of Indian growth and appreciative of the policies of the Modi government. They know and recognise that India is being targeted by the terrors from across the border, and they are sympathetic towards us... Especially in Algeria, we got a very good response from the Chairperson of the Committee for Foreign Policy... Everywhere, wherever we went, people were with us - not only the Indian diaspora but also general people whom we met, the think tank of every country; they recognised our problem."

"We talked about how Pakistan is perpetrating terror on Indian soil and how we will not take it up any further, and our reply will be very strong so they know what we are going through and they are with us," she added.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Phangnon Konyak, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor