Sudan denies attack on UAE Ambassador's residence, calls allegations "fabricated"

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Hassan Ali Osman Mahmoud, Charge d' affaires at the embassy, has vehemently denied allegations regarding the attack on the UAE Ambassador's residence in Khartoum, labelling them as fabricated.

The UAE in September said that its ambassador's residence in Khartoum was attacked by a Sudanese military aircraft. Abu Dhabi condemned it as a "heinous attack."

Speaking to ANI, Mahmoud said, "On September 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Emirates issued a press release alleging that the Sudanese Army bombed the residence of the Emeirate Ambassador in Khartoum. This is fabricated allegations... We deny it. We cannot attack any diplomatic residence or Embassy in Khartoum..."

Mahmoud further said, "We want India and the international community to make pressure on the Emirates... We also need humanitarian help from India and the international community."

On October 2, in the wake of escalating tensions in Sudan following the attack on the UAE ambassador's residence in Khartoum, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is following the security situation in the region.

"We are following the security situation in Sudan. Inviolability of diplomatic premises in any conflict must be respected, and reports of attack on the residence of the UAE Ambassador in Khartoum is a serious concern," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Sudan's military government refuted the accusations, pointing instead at the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The government in Khartoum, which is in the midst of a new push to retake the capital, has previously accused the UAE of supporting the RSF, with which it has been entangled in the war for more than a year, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The military government accused the UAE of providing weapons and support to the RSF in the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and ignited a crisis in the country.

In June, Sudan's ambassador to the United Nations, al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed, accused Abu Dhabi of giving financial and military support to the RSF, and claimed that help was the "main reason behind this protracted war."

