Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday, in an address broadcast by state television.

"I announce my resignation from the post of prime minister. I leave this position to other sons and daughters of my homeland so that they can continue to govern the dear homeland and live out with it what remains of the transitional period toward a civil, democratic state," the prime minister said.

On October 25, Hamdok was arrested by the Sudanese military led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan. He was reinstated on November 21 after signing a deal that seeks to install a civilian cabinet that will be subject to military oversight. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

