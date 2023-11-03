Suhana, Khushi's 'Va va voom' song from 'The Archies' brings back '60s rock and roll era'

Mumbai, Nov 3 Zoya Akhtar is all set to bring back the magic of the rock and roll era going by the latest song ‘Va va voom’ from her upcoming directorial ‘The Archies’.

The makers of the film have now unveiled its second foot-tapping number song titled ‘Va va voom’, a groovy time machine to the ‘60s rock and roll era.

Zoya said:“Va Va Voom is a classic Archie comic term. It’s a compliment to describe a girl he likes. A way of saying she is cool. This song encapsulates the energy of the 60s rock ‘n’ roll era and romanticises teenage love.”

“Archie wears his heart on his sleeve as they dance to a super fun Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed tune. My dad Va va voomed it and Ganesh has nailed the choreography. The actors just followed his lead and as gruelling as it was we had a blast shooting it,” she said.

The hip-swaying number is composed by the dynamic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, penned by lyricist Javed Akhtar and sung by Tejas Menon.

Going by the music video,‘Va Va Voom’ celebrates the timeless rock and roll tunes, with Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in the spotlight.

Set at a soiree, the song features relatable and romantic lyrics.

Agastya Nanda’s guitar strumming adds to the romance with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, while other co-stars join the dance.

Talking about composing ‘Va Va Voom’, composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy jointly said: "The creative process behind this song was truly exciting. We wanted to create a dance number that would immediately compel one to hit the dance floor."

“Our composition, Tejas Menon’s vocals and Javed Akhtar’s lyrics all came together as a collaborative effort. ‘Va Va Voom’ transports you back to the moody rock and roll era of the 1960s. We have effectively tried to capture the essence of that era and look forward to seeing the audience's response to the song.”

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers.

The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India.

Helmed by Zoya, the highly anticipated film will exclusively release on Netflix worldwide on December 7.

