Suicide Bombing Kills Five Chinese Engineers In Pakistan

At least six people including five Chinese nationals were killed after their vehicle was attacked in Shangla's Besham city, said Malakand's deputy inspector general of police (DIG) on Tuesday. As reported by Pakistan's Geo News reports The Chinese nationals were engineers who were going to Dasu camp from Islamabad.

This is not the first time Dasu came under attack, earlier in 2021 attack nine Chinese nationals, along with two Pakistani children were dead. This Incident took place when a bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers to the Dasu Hydropower project site was on target. Earlier, it seemed to be a accident but later on it turned out to be the bus a blast, causing it to plunge into a ravine.