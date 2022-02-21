Suisse Secrets shows how int'l financial industry enables theft, corruption

New Delhi, Feb 21 The 'Suisse Secrets' project investigates bank account information leaked from Credit Suisse, Switzerlands second-largest lender. The leak included more than 18,000 accounts that held in excess of $100 billion at their peaks. It is the only known leak of a major Swiss banks client data to journalists.

Switzerland is a well-known destination for money from all over the world, in part because of its banking secrecy laws. There is nothing inherently wrong with having a Swiss bank account. But banks are supposed to avoid clients who earned money illegally or were involved in crimes - and reporters identified dozens of corrupt government officials, criminals, and alleged human rights abusers among Credit Suisse account holders, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor