Suisse Secrets shows how int'l financial industry enables theft, corruption

By IANS | Published: February 21, 2022 02:42 PM2022-02-21T14:42:04+5:302022-02-21T14:50:07+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 21 The 'Suisse Secrets' project investigates bank account information leaked from Credit Suisse, Switzerlands second-largest ...

Suisse Secrets shows how int'l financial industry enables theft, corruption | Suisse Secrets shows how int'l financial industry enables theft, corruption

Suisse Secrets shows how int'l financial industry enables theft, corruption

Next

New Delhi, Feb 21 The 'Suisse Secrets' project investigates bank account information leaked from Credit Suisse, Switzerlands second-largest lender. The leak included more than 18,000 accounts that held in excess of $100 billion at their peaks. It is the only known leak of a major Swiss banks client data to journalists.

Switzerland is a well-known destination for money from all over the world, in part because of its banking secrecy laws. There is nothing inherently wrong with having a Swiss bank account. But banks are supposed to avoid clients who earned money illegally or were involved in crimes - and reporters identified dozens of corrupt government officials, criminals, and alleged human rights abusers among Credit Suisse account holders, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :SuisseSuisseNew DelhiCredit SuisseThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westNew-delhiUbs global asset management and credit suisse