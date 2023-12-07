Sumbul Touqeer: 'I eat good food and sleep well on my day off'

Mumbai, Dec 7 Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared her routine on her day off, saying she eats good food, sleeps well, and her family means the world to her.

Sumbul, who is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Kavya’, is overwhelmed with the response the show is getting.

Her on-screen character Kavya, who is an IAS officer, is falling in love with Miskhat Verma's character Adiraj Pradhan.

On being asked what she does when she gets off, she said: "I eat good food and sleep well. Good sleep is very important for an actor. I love my work, I love my home, I am a happy person, and I take life as it comes."

She went on to say that her family means the world to her. "I agree with the saying that life is all about loving your family and living in the present."

Further about her character, Sumbul said: "On-screen Kavya's graph is growing and there is ample scope for good performance."

The show revolves around the journey of Kavya -- an IAS Officer -- whose purpose is to serve the nation and do right by the common man.

The show airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor