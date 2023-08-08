Sumeet to take stand against Shagun for her husband's real identity in 'Meet'

New Delhi, Aug 8 After the recent generation leap in the fiction show 'Meet', viewers have been hooked on the story of Meet Hooda's daughter - Sumeet (played by Ashi Singh), who is attempting to live up to her deceased mother's name.

While, the show has been entertaining the audience through some intriguing plot twists, in the recent episodes viewers witnessed how Sumeet was able to prove that it was Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) she got married to, and finally Raunak (Vikram Bham) accepted his crime of trying to kill Sumeet through a necklace.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will get to watch that Sumeet and Shlok have decided to start their lives afresh. Amid their happy married life, Sumeet will also find out that Shlok is the real ‘Wonder Boy’, but Shlok’s mother Poonam (Aditi Deshpande) will inform her about Shagun’s (Amrapali Gupta) contract details, which have the clauses that can get Shlok arrested, if broken.

However, Sumeet will take a stand against Shagun to fight for her husband’s rights by asking Shagun to nullify the contract, so that Shlok can reveal his identity of being the ‘Wonder Boy’.

But Shagun will ask Sumeet to pay Rs 1 crore within the next 15 days, or else Shlok will get arrested if he tells the world that he is the real voice behind the face of the singing sensation ‘Wonder Boy’.

Will Sumeet be able to arrange for Rs 1 crore in the next 15 days, and unveil Shlok’s real identity in front of the whole world? Or will Shagun be successful in her evil intentions of getting Shlok arrested?

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

