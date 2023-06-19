Sumit Seth appointed India's next ambassador to Panama

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Sumit Seth, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2005 batch, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Panama.

Sumit Seth is presently posted as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, an official release said.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the release added.

