Sunflower oil prices to burn a hole if Russia-Ukraine crisis blows up

Chennai, Feb 22 Indian sunflower oil makers are hoping that the war-like situation between Russia and Ukraine resolves smoothly soon so that the edible oil shipments resume soon from the latter, said senior industry officials.

They also said if the shipments do not come from Ukraine, then Russia and Argentina are there as alternate sources and there may not be any major impact on the retail prices of sunflower oil.

But if there is a war between Russia and Ukraine, then the former may block the latter's shipments. And if there are sanctions against Russia, then it will be a double whammy for India, the industry officials said, expressing hope that the situation doesn't develop so.

"India imports about two lakh ton per month of sunflower seed oil and at times it goes up to three lakh tons per month. India is dependent on edible oil imports to the tune of about 60 per cent. Any global development will have an impact," Sudhakar Desai, President, Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor