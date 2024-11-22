Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Rescue Mission: NASA to Ensure Safe Return of Stranded Astronauts by February 2025

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) since June 5, 2024, due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which was initially supposed to return them. In response to their prolonged stay, NASA launched an uncrewed spacecraft on Thursday evening at 6 PM IST from Kazakhstan, carrying 3 tons of food, fuel, and essential supplies to the astronauts. The spacecraft is expected to reach the ISS by 8 PM IST on Saturday.

There have been growing concerns about the astronauts' health, particularly due to the extended period they have spent in space. Photos taken on November 8 showed significant weight loss, raising alarms. NASA has reassured the public that astronauts undergo regular medical check-ups, and their health is being monitored closely by flight surgeons. Despite the concerns, all astronauts are reported to be in good condition.

Long-term space travel poses several health risks, such as weakened bones, muscle loss, and accelerated destruction of red blood cells. Additionally, the higher radiation levels in space can impact vision. To counter these effects, astronauts on the ISS follow a strict exercise regimen to help maintain their physical health.

Also Read: Donald Trump Nominates Pam Bondi As His Next Attorney General After Matt Gaetz’s Withdrawal

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were initially supposed to stay for just an 8-day mission, but due to the malfunction of the Starliner spacecraft, their mission has been extended to 8 months. For safety reasons, NASA has opted to not use Starliner for their return. Instead, a mission by SpaceX, led by Elon Musk’s company, is planned to bring them back in February 2025.