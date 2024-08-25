Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to Return to Earth Aboard SpaceX's Dragon Spacecraft in February 2025, Confirms NASA

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been stranded in space for the past few days due to technical issues. Discussions are ongoing regarding their return to Earth. However, NASA has made a significant announcement: Sunita Williams will return to Earth in February next year aboard SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule.

NASA Chief Bill Nelson confirmed that both astronauts will return safely with Crew-9. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on July 5, 2024, with plans to stay for eight days. However, technical difficulties with Boeing's Starliner capsule have extended their mission. They are now scheduled to return in February 2025, though if the Starliner issues persist, they may be brought back by SpaceX’s Crew Dragon mission.

Despite the extension, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are in no danger and can comfortably stay on the space station for the next six months. Currently, there are seven astronauts aboard the ISS, which is equipped to accommodate additional crew. The space station includes more than six sleeping quarters and a gym, providing ample space and resources for the astronauts.

Recent supplies have been sent to the ISS, ensuring that there will be no shortage of food and drink for the extended mission.