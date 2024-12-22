Sunita Williams Celebrates Christmas in Space Amid Growing Health Concerns

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her colleagues have been in space for several months and are expected to return by the end of March or early April. However, there are growing concerns about Sunita Williams' health, as it appears to be weakening with each passing day. Despite this, she remains determined and continues her work.

Recently, NASA shared a photo on Twitter showing Sunita Williams celebrating Christmas with her colleagues in space. In the photo, she is wearing a red shirt and a Santa hat, and is seen posing with a colleague. NASA's tweet read, "Another day, another struggle... NASA astronauts Don Pettit and Sunita Williams pose for a photo for the Christmas holiday while talking on ham radio from the Columbus Laboratory Module of the space station."

The photo has sparked concerns among netizens, with many commenting on her health, such as "Her health seems to have deteriorated very much" and "She needs to be brought back as soon as possible." Many are praying for her safety and well-being.

Another day, another sleigh ⛄️❄️@NASA_Astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the @Space_Station's Columbus laboratory module. pic.twitter.com/C1PtjkUk7P — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) December 16, 2024

However, NASA scientists have reassured the public, stating that there is no need to worry. They are closely monitoring Sunita Williams' health, and her eyes were recently checked as part of routine medical assessments.