Super typhoon Ragasa batters Macao, triggers top alert

Macao, Sep 24 Super typhoon Ragasa passed within 100 km of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday morning, causing gale and heavy rain, said Macao's meteorological bureau, which hoisted the No. 10 tropical cyclone signal at 5:30 a.m. local time.

The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau noted that the wind in Macao has reached hurricane-level force 12 and will sustain in the next few hours, and therefore, the top-level typhoon signal will be in effect for a period of time.

Storm surge brought rapidly rising water levels in low-lying areas, causing seawater to flood inland. The bureau forecast maximum flooding of 1.5 to 2.5 metres around noon.

According to information from the Civil Protection Operations Centre, Macao's power utility Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM) has implemented power suspensions in flood-affected areas to ensure public safety and protect power supply facilities. The centre also noted that when the water recedes, power restoration will be arranged as soon as possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

The SAR's Social Welfare Bureau reported that as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 642 people have taken shelter at evacuation centres.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) had reported an additional two deaths and six missing in connection with super typhoon Ragasa that battered northern Philippines on Monday, bringing the typhoon death toll to three.

The PCG had said a fishing boat carrying 13 fisherfolk sank off the coast of Sta. Ana town in Cagayan province, resulting in the death of one person and six missing, with six others rescued.

It had added that the boat capsized due to strong waves while it was anchored and taking shelter.

The PCG also had reported that coast guard men found the body of a 67-year-old male on the shoreline of Agoo town in La Union. The victim reportedly went missing after slipping into a river on Monday.

Local authorities had reported that a 74-year-old man died after his vehicle was hit by a landslide, along with three cars, while travelling along a highway in Tuba town in Benguet province on Monday afternoon.

