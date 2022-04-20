Supplying arms to Ukraine does not make Germany party to conflict: Foreign Minister

Germany supports the countries of Eastern Europe in supplying Soviet-made weapons to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, but believes that such deliveries do not make the country a party to the conflict, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"We support those partners who can promptly supply Soviet-made weapons. In this case, we guarantee compensation [for the weapons] so these countries can deliver supplies quickly. At the same time, I want to make it clear that we, in the government, are unanimous that supplies of weapons will not make us a party to the conflict," Baerbock said at a press conference in Riga, broadcast by the German Foreign Ministry.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Western countries had been arming Ukraine for months prior to the Russian operation. Ukraine has now asked the European Union and the United States for more weapons, including air defense and anti-missile systems, fighters, mortars, and automatic weapons. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor