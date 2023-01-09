Supporters of Brazil’s ex President Bolsonaro raid top government offices

Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro broke through police barricades and stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday, in what President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned as a "fascist" attack. Bolsonaro responded to the raids by condemning the "pillaging and invasions" at the National Congress, Presidential palace.

A sea of protesters dressed in the green and yellow of the flag flooded into the seat of power in Brasilia, invading the floor of Congress, trashing the Supreme Court headquarters and climbing the ramp to the Planalto presidential palace.