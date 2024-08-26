Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood launches anti-bullying awareness video

Dubai [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has released an awareness video emphasising the importance of preventing bullying in schools. The video will be broadcast widely across various media platforms in the United Arab Emirates.

The launch of the video is part of the broader campaign on bullying prevention in schools, coinciding with this year's Emirati Children's Day, declared under the slogan "The Right to Protection."

The campaign aligns with the UAE government's commitment to safeguarding children's rights and promoting positive social interactions.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation," Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has been instrumental in the Council's efforts to combat bullying.

Under the directives of Sheikha Fatima, the Council has been implementing programmes since 2016 to educate students, teachers, and parents about the detrimental effects of bullying and provide strategies for prevention.

All media institutions in the country will participate in this awareness campaign, sharing the video today on their websites and social media pages. (ANI/WAM)

