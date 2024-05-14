Supreme Court of India organises training programme for registry officials of Supreme Court of Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], May 14 : A delegation consisting of 15 officials of the Sri Lankan Supreme Court successfully completed a four-day training programme from May 9th to 13th at the Supreme Court of India, according to an official release.

During the programme, the delegates were introduced to the technological and digital transformation of the Supreme Court of India, including the e-courts project, the e-library, and court processes such as filing, listing, scrutiny, scanning and record keeping.

The senior registrars from the registry explained to the delegates the nuances of the same and demonstrated the systems with enhanced transparency, efficiency, and accessibility, the release added.

This initiative is a testament to the strong bilateral relationship and mutual commitment to judicial excellence and technological innovation between India and Sri Lanka.

Under the guidance of the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, the training cell of the Supreme Court supported this initiative, promoting knowledge sharing and fostering collaboration with International Judicial entities, the release also said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor