Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava throw bachelorette party for Shrenu Parikh

Mumbai, Nov 26 Actress Shrenu Parikh, who is set to tie the knot with Akshay Mhatre, was given a bachelorette party by her friends and actresses Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava.

Shrenu is known for her works in ‘Maitree’, ‘Havan’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, among others.

The actress met Akshay during the shoot of their show ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’.

Surbhi, Mansi and Shrenu have shared the screen space in the romantic drama ‘Ishqbaaaz’.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi and Mansi have shared fun pictures from the bachelorette party that was hosted for bride Shrenu.

In the photos, Shrenu can be seen in a black and grey shimmery dress, with a veil on her head, and a small crown. Mansi is seen in a white halter neck dress, with “team bride” glasses on. While Surbhi oozed hotness in a silver sleeveless dress.

The party was also attended by their close friends, including actor Kunal Jaisingh.

Mansi captioned the post as: “team bride”.

In the videos, Surbhi can be seen cheering: “yes to the bride…cheers”. Another video shows Shrenu grooving to ‘With You’ by AP Dhillon.

The trio can be seen in another video grooving to ‘Bhabho Kehndi Hai’ by Surinder Kaur. The actresses can be seen in the candid video dancing to their hearts, wearing casual T-shirt and shorts.

Surbhi captioned the dance video as: “Pre-bachelorette Animals”.

Shrenu and Akshay are all set to tie the knot in December.

Announcing the same, Shrenu posted a picture on November 6, wherein the lovebirds are holding hands, and wrote: “Gaana stale hai..par feelings fresh hai! TWO #45daystogo”.

The actress gave the backdrop music of ‘Kesariya’ song.

