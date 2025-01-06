Surge in armed activities by Baloch 'pro-independence' groups in 2024: Report

Quetta [Pakistan], January 6 : In 2024, armed activities in Balochistan reached new heights, with Baloch "pro-independence" groups significantly escalating their operations against the Pakistani state.

According to a report by The Balochistan Post, multiple organisations, including the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), launched hundreds of attacks throughout the region, further intensifying the conflict.

Collectively, these groups were responsible for 938 attacks in 2024, leading to more than 1000 deaths, 689 injuries, and considerable property damage in 546 instances. The report highlights that 2024 saw a 53 per cent increase in the number of attacks compared to the previous year, while fatalities surged by 80 per cent.

The scope of their operations expanded across 327 locations in 25 districts, a significant increase from the previous year's 134 locations in 26 districts. These developments underline the growing strength and operational reach of Baloch insurgent groups, despite Pakistani counter-insurgency measures.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) stood out as the most active group, carrying out 302 attacks, resulting in over 580 deaths and 370 injuries. The BLA's reach spanned 240 areas in 21 districts, making it a formidable force in the region. Notably, the group's Majeed Brigade, known for its high-profile suicide missions, carried out six significant operations in 2024. These operations reportedly inflicted heavy losses on Pakistani military forces, although the BLA also lost 52 fighters throughout the year, The Balochistan Post reported.

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) also maintained a high level of activity, conducting 284 attacks that led to more than 280 fatalities and 167 injuries. Operating across 189 areas in 15 districts, the BLF was involved in both urban and rural attacks. Although it was active on a broad scale, the group experienced fewer fighter casualties compared to the BLA, with only 16 members reported dead.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) coalition, comprising several smaller armed groups, carried out 204 attacks, leading to 41 fatalities and 30 injuries. BRAS focused heavily on infrastructure targets, with the group claiming just one fighter loss in 2024.

Other groups like the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG), Baloch Republican Army (BRA), and United Baloch Army (UBA) conducted 148 attacks in total, resulting in 101 deaths, 122 injuries, and 95 instances of property damage. These groups focused primarily on targeting state infrastructure and military assets.

The report from The Balochistan Post emphasises that the armed conflict in Balochistan shows no sign of easing, with the Baloch insurgents maintaining resilience and adaptability. This continued escalation presents significant challenges for Pakistani security forces, with further intensification of the conflict expected in the coming years.

