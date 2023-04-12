Sweden shuts down embassy in Islamabad for security reasons

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 12 : Sweden has closed its Embassy in Islamabad for an indefinite period of time due to the "current situation" of Pakistan, according to the official release from the embassy.

In the statement, the embassy said, "The Migration Section is not, at the moment, able to handle requests of any kind. Also, we cannot send any documents to our consulates, Gerry's, Sweden or your home address. We understand that this will cause inconvenience however, the safety of our applicants and staff members is of the highest priority."

The embassy further stated, "We cannot answer any questions regarding re-opening at the moment. If you have questions regarding your case please contact the Migration Agency. Thank you for your patience."

Reacting to the move taken by Sweden's Embassy, Pakistan Embassy in Sweden tweeted, "Many Pakist students are applying for Swedish universities this year asked us about the status. We hope they can apply for visa soon Education is an important aspect of our longstanding relationship and students bridge the two countries."

According to ARY News, overseas Pakists are unable to call their families in Sweden as the embassy in Islamabad has been closed. The diplomatic sources said normally the issuance of a Swedish visa takes 4 to 6 months.

Citing diplomatic sources, a Pakistan-based news channel reported that the Swedish Embassy has also been contacted about the issue by the concerned Foreign Office officials.

Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Asad Majeed Khan has been apprised of the situation by the overseas Pakists and students.

Meanwhile, the sources within the embassy of Sweden said they cannot say anything about the reopening of the embassy at present, reported ARY News.

