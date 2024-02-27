Swedish envoy inaugurates street art project in Delhi, says "proud of first mural"

New Delhi [India], February 27 : Sweden's Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff, inaugurated a street art project between India and Sweden on Monday as both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

He further expressed pride in the first mural that is in the centre of Delhi.

"I am delighted to be here at Khan Market to inaugurate a street art project between India and Sweden that celebrates 75 years of diplomatic relations between our countries," he said.

He further paid tribute to the founder of Delhi street art, Yogesh Saini.

Highlighting the beauty of street art, Thesleff toldthat street art is an exhibition that comes to people instead of people coming to the exhibition.

"There is something special about street art because it's an exhibition that comes to people instead of people coming to the exhibition. In our relations with India, since the past 75 years, we have built a very much variety of different sectors of activities, one of which is culture...," he added.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Kumar Tuhin, stressed that the relationship between the two countries extends to various domains, including culture.

"India and Sweden enjoy very close and deep ties. Our relationships extend to various domains, including culture. I am very happy that I am attending this function...," he said.

Tuhin also emphasised that street art that has been inaugurated does not only depict public spaces being used for promoting culture but also other elements that mark both countries' relations.

"On this occasion, street art has been inaugurated which depicts not only public spaces being used for the promotion of culture but also in many ways the strength and diversity and many other elements that mark our Sweden-India relations....," he added.

Last year in December, Thesleff, in his address at the celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Sweden and India, said that India and Sweden want to work together to do things that are "smarter and more sustainable."

He noted that the bond between India and Sweden dates back to independence.

