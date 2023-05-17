Sydney-bound passengers injured after mid-air turbulence on Air-India flight

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Several passengers on board a Delhi-Sydney Air India flight sustained injuries after the aircraft encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said today.

The incident took place on the flight on Tuesday (May 16) and the injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. No passenger was hospitalised, the DGCA said.

"Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 (Delhi-Sydney) encountered severe turbulence. During flight seven passengers reported minor sprains," DGCA told ANI.

The Cabin crew administered emergency first aid to those injured on the flight.

"Cabin crew provided the first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse travelling as passengers, using the onboard first aid kit," the regulator told ANI.

The turbulence was so severe that multiple injuries were reported by passengers at the Sydney airport, where the airport manager extended medical assistance.

"Air India Airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers availed of the medical assistance. No hospitalisation was required," the DGCA told ANI.

There has been no comment by Air India on the incident so far.

Meanwhile earlier this month, a scorpion stung a passenger on board an Air-India flight that was on its way from Nagpur to Mumbai. While there are instances of live birds and rats being found on board, this is a rare instance for a passenger to be stung by a scorpion.

"There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion stinging a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023," an Air India spokesperson told ANI.

The female passenger was immediately administered medical treatment and rushed to the hospital soon after the plane landed." On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged.

"Our team followed the protocol and conducted a complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out. We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger," Air India said.

