Syed Raza Ahmed reveals how his 'secret talent' helped him ace his role

New Delhi, Aug 4 Actor Syed Raza Ahmed, who is currently seen in the fiction show 'Meet', revealed that he is a guitarist and a singer too, and music is his secret "mantra" to keep calm in any situation.

Most actors go through umpteen trials and detailed research to prepare for their character and play it in the best possible way, however, Raza could actually relate to his character in the show very well.

Just like his character, he has been in love with music since childhood and it is really helping him do complete justice to the character.

Talking about the same, Syed said: "I have always been a music enthusiast, and have been playing the guitar, and singing for my friends and family for years now."

"However, this is the first time that my secret talent is helping me ace an onscreen role. My character, Shlok, is also a musician and a singer in the show. So, whatever little knowledge I have of music has really helped me develop my character of Shlok. With this being my debut in the television industry, I believe this show and character were something that was just meant to be," he added.

The show revolves around the story of Meet Hooda, a head-strong woman who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on, the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats through several twists and turns over the years.

And after the recent 16-year leap, viewers have been hooked on the story of Meet's daughter, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) - who is attempting to live up to her deceased mother's name.

While, the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some intriguing plot twists, everyone is in for some exciting drama as Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) tries to save Sumeet's life who has been poisoned by Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) and Raunak (Vikram Bham).

While, Raza is excited about playing this relatable character in the show, it will be interesting to witness if he will be able to save Sumeet's life. Or will Shagun and Raunak succeed in their plan?

'Meet' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor