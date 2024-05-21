Syrian First lady Asma Assad diagnosed with leukaemia: President's office

Damascus [Syria], May 21 : Syria's First Lady Asma Assad has been diagnosed with leukaemia, state news agency SANA reported, citing the President's office, on Tuesday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that the diagnosis of the First Lady was made after several symptoms were monitored and medical examinations were done.

Following a series of medical examinations and tests, the First Lady was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid leukaemia.

The President's office said that the First Lady will follow a unique treatment regimen that calls for seclusion while maintaining proper social distancing, reported SANA.

As a result, she will refrain from engaging in any direct job or attending any events or activities that are part of the treatment schedule

Asma al-Assad will carry on with the treatment as of now.

The Syrian First Lady was born and raised to Syrian parents in London. She had earlier recovered from Breast Cancer in 2019.

