Syria's interim FM meets with Turkish president, FM on 1st official visit

Ankara, Jan 16 Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on his first official visit to Turkey.

The meeting between Erdogan and Al-Shaibani addressed the most recent situation in Syria and steps to be taken to preserve the country's territorial integrity, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement on the social media platform X, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the directorate, Erdogan said that "Turkey will support meeting the urgent needs of the brotherly Syrian people and the efforts to rebuild the country," emphasising the importance of lifting international sanctions on Syria.

Erdogan also underscored that there is no room for terrorist organisations in Syria's future, the statement added.

In a joint press conference following the meeting with Al-Shaibani, Fidan said "the international community could support Syria to rebuild state institutions and build capacity," calling for the removal of sanctions "to facilitate the provision of basic public services and accelerate normalisation."

"This will create conditions enabling millions of Syrians to return home," the Turkish minister said.

Fidan also reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to aiding the fight against terrorism, including operational support against the Islamic State (IS), emphasising that regional cooperation is vital.

"We have already taken steps to assist and are prepared to help manage camps and prisons housing IS detainees," he added.

He also reiterated Turkey's stance against the fragmentation of Syria. "We will never consent to the division of Syria. There is no place for terror in the region's future."

The Turkish minister also announced that Türkiye's consulate in Aleppo would reopen on January 20.

Al-Shaibani, for his part, described the visit as a turning point for Turkish-Syrian relations, saying "Turkey and Syria are writing a new history based on brotherhood."

He underscored the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and the central government's control over all areas. "We believe Syria's northeastern regions must not pose a threat to Turkey and should be unified under our central governance," Al-Shaibani said.

Calling on the international community and neighboring countries for support, Al-Shaibani said, "Syria urgently needs assistance for its reconstruction and the establishment of educational institutions. With brotherly cooperation, we can restore dignity and normalcy to the Syrian people."

Turkey has voiced its commitment to Syria's post-conflict reconstruction, with Turkish officials signaling their willingness to provide logistical support, technical expertise, and investment in key sectors such as construction, agriculture, and energy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor