Syria's interim FM promotes investment drive as UN envoy highlights main obstacles

Damascus, Jan 23 Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani told the World Economic Forum in Davos that his country offered "tremendous investment opportunities" despite the devastation of over a decade of war, while a UN envoy in Damascus called for sanctions relief.

Speaking in a public discussion with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, al-Shibani said on Wednesday Syria's priorities included rebuilding infrastructure such as telecommunications, roads, ports, education, healthcare, and energy, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Syria's state news agency SANA.

"We don't want to rely solely on humanitarian aid. We aim to rebuild Syria with our own hands," al-Shibani said, citing partnerships with Gulf nations to revitalise the electrical grid. He also highlighted the potential contribution of Syrian expatriates.

Al-Shibani urged the international community to lift sanctions, describing them as "the main obstacle" for ordinary Syrians. He said Syria had a "diverse economy" and a "strategically important geography" and was eager for foreign investment "on fair and transparent terms."

Separately, in Damascus, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen stressed the urgency of addressing Syria's economic crisis and advocated for sanctions relief as part of a broader stabilisation process.

Pedersen outlined seven key challenges facing Syria: unifying armed factions, addressing issues in the northeast, ensuring citizen protection, advancing a political transition, delivering transitional justice, promoting economic recovery and reconstruction, and addressing Israel's presence in the Golan Heights.

He reiterated that any credible political solution must be "Syrian-led and Syrian-owned," calling for an inclusive transition, including a new constitution and free elections.

Al-Shibani told the Davos forum that Syria was "ready to open its doors" to global investors, citing development models like Singapore and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

While acknowledging the challenges posed by sanctions, the need for international partnerships and ongoing security risks, particularly in the northeast, al-Shibani emphasised that "Syria will not be divided" and that a united and stable nation was essential for attracting investment and meeting citizens' needs.

