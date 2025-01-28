Syria's interim FM welcomes EU decision to suspend sanctions

Damascus, Jan 28 Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani welcomed the decision by the European Union (EU) to suspend sanctions against Damascus for one year, calling it a move that could enhance living conditions for Syrians and support economic recovery.

In a statement on the social media platform X, al-Shibani said on Monday that Syria "appreciates the EU's move to halt sanctions" and expressed hope that the suspension would "positively impact all aspects of Syrians' lives and foster sustainable development."

The EU Foreign Affairs Council earlier on Monday agreed to temporarily lift restrictions targeting Syria's energy, transport, and selected financial sectors, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision, Barrot said, aims to alleviate humanitarian pressures while urging Damascus to commit to a United Nations-backed political transition, intensify efforts against Islamic State remnants, and dismantle all chemical weapons stockpiles.

The EU has maintained stringent sanctions on Syria since 2011, citing former President Bashar al-Assad's alleged "war crimes" during the civil war. Assad's government collapsed on December 8, 2024, following a 12-day offensive spearheaded by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied militant groups.

Since Assad's ouster, interim authorities led by HTS commander Ahmed al-Sharaa have sought to persuade Western nations to ease sanctions imposed on the former regime.

In a parallel development, the Syrian interim authorities released 275 detainees on Monday from the Central Prison in Homs province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The war monitor reported that the individuals had been vetted and found not to have committed war crimes. The prisoner release follows a large-scale security campaign in early 2025 that saw hundreds of former regime soldiers and civilians detained in Homs and surrounding areas.

