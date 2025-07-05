Taiwan blocks China's 'soft power invasion' via Strait Swimming Event

Taipei [Taiwan], July 5 : Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) declared on Thursday that it is undertaking "a more careful evaluation" of this year's Kinmen-Xiamen Strait Crossing Swim, amid rising worries that the event might be cancelled for the first time due to political strain, Focus Taiwan reported.

The 13th annual relay competition, covering a distance of 7 km across the waters between Taiwan-controlled Kinmen and China's Xiamen, is set for July 26.

However, MAC Deputy Head Liang Wen-chieh cautioned that the swim has increasingly evolved into a United Front initiative, driven by authorities from Xiamen City and the Fujian province with political intentions beyond just sports, according to Focus Taiwan.

Liang noted, "The nature of this event cannot be described solely as a sporting occasion." Taiwan's central government has requested that Kinmen County reevaluate the event, considering concerns that it may serve to undermine Kinmen's autonomy through media promotion, Chinese officials, and even drone livestreaming, he added.

A report by Focus Taiwan stated that the United Daily News previously mentioned unnamed sources indicating that the event could be cancelled due to its coincidence with recall votes for 24 opposition KMT legislators scheduled for the same day.

Ou Yang Yi-hsiung, the head of the Kinmen County Sports Club, informed United Daily News that while rumours of cancellation circulate, no official announcement has been made.

He expressed that cancelling the swim, formerly recognised as a symbol of cross-strait unity, would result in significant regret.

Liang also warned that Chinese swimmers and accompanying media entering Kinmen's restricted waters might breach maritime laws. He emphasised that if swimmers and cameras are permitted to launch from Xiamen toward Kinmen, it could lead to legal and security concerns, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Last year, the event was praised by the semi-official Straits Exchange Foundation as a peaceful and mutual gesture. However, Liang pointed out a notable difference: the 2024 swim began in Kinmen, with participants crossing into Xiamen under Taiwanese authority, thereby avoiding sensitive waters.

He concluded, "I wouldn't assert that Kinmen County could simply host the event again," noting that the rights of the mayoralty to host may not take precedence over national security and sovereignty issues associated with broader Chinese interference, according to Focus Taiwan.

