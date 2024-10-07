Taiwan calls out China's systematic 'religious suppression' following USCIRF findings

Taipei [Taiwan], October 7 : The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to a recently released report from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which outlines the Chinese government's sinicisation policy and its role in suppressing religious groups in the country.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the USCIRF report had highlighted China's systematic repression of religious groups.

"USCIRF's report highlights Beijing's systematic repression of religious groups and confirms what we have long known: The People's Republic of China has zero respect for human rights, both at home and abroad. Taiwan joins like-minded nations in expressing concern over the state of religious freedom in China," the post stated.

In September, the USCIRF published a report titled 'Sinicisation of Religion: China's Coercive Religious Policy.'

"Under Xi Jinping's leadership, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) enforced a coercive 'sinicization of religion' policy, reshaping the country's religious landscape to align with its political agenda and Marxist ideology," the report stated.

According to the report, this policy sought to fully subordinate religious groups to the CCP, impacting Buddhists, Christians (both Catholic and Protestant), Muslims, and Taoists.

Key measures included appointing CCP loyalists to religious leadership roles, modifying places of worship to fit CCP-approved designs, embedding party propaganda in religious teachings, and criminalising non-state-sanctioned religious activities. These actions consistently violated the internationally recognised right to freedom of religion or belief.

In its 2024 Annual Report, USCIRF recommended that the US Department of State reclassify China as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) due to its systematic and egregious violations of religious freedom.

Earlier in January, the commission stated that examined US technology policy in light of China's religious repression and also highlighted instances of Chinese political interference in the US Congress.

China's Sinicisation of Religion policy is a state-driven initiative aimed at reshaping religious practices and beliefs to align them with Chinese socialist values and national identity. This policy emphasises the need for religions to adapt to Chinese culture and to reflect the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Under this framework, the Chinese government promotes the idea that religions should serve the state and contribute to social stability and national unity. The policy encompasses various strategies, including the regulation of religious organisations, the promotion of patriotic education among religious leaders, and the integration of traditional Chinese cultural elements into religious practices.

For instance, Christian churches are encouraged to incorporate Chinese history and culture into their teachings, while Islamic practices are adjusted to align with state ideologies. The government also conducts regular inspections and training sessions for clergy to ensure adherence to these guidelines, the report added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor