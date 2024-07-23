Taiwan conducts Han Kuang drills as reservists mobilise across strategic locations

Taipei [Taiwan], July 23 : Thousands of reservists across Taiwan reported for duty as the nation commenced the live-fire phase of its largest annual military exercises, Han Kuang, Focus Taiwan reported.

The drills, coordinated by the Ministry of National Defence's Joint Operations Command Centre, kicked off at 6 am on Monday, marking the 40th edition of the event.

Reservists were deployed to critical locations nationwide as part of the exercises. In Taoyuan, personnel gathered at Hou Tsou Elementary School, where they began a rigorous refresher training programme aimed at defending Taoyuan International Airport, a vital infrastructure identified for anti-landing drills in potential cross-strait conflicts.

Hou Tsou Elementary School is strategically located near Taoyuan Airport and Zhuwei Beach, areas deemed vulnerable to PLA landing operations, noted defence analyst Chen Kuo-ming, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Meanwhile, in New Taipei's Bali District, reservists focused on mobilising civilian vehicles for wartime logistics from the Port of Taipei. The 109th Brigade erected defensive positions around the port, crucial for its role as Taipei's gateway and home to essential government institutions.

Military engineers from the Army's 53rd Engineering Group undertook operations on the Tamsui River, implementing defensive measures including oil-filled tanks and floating barriers to obstruct potential enemy advances.

In wartime scenarios, these obstacles are critical for impeding enemy vessels and safeguarding Taipei's strategic perimeters, explained Master Sergeant Chang Chih-ping.

The Han Kuang exercises are pivotal for Taiwan's defence strategy, encompassing both live-fire drills and computerised simulations designed to enhance combat readiness amidst regional tensions.

Earlier tabletop exercises in April laid the groundwork for the current live-fire phase, focusing on integrated defence strategies across Taiwan's key strategic locations, Focus Taiwan reported.

