Taiwan considers stricter rules on Chinese nationals in Public Office

Taipei [Taiwan], November 11 : Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators in Taiwan have introduced a bill aimed at tightening restrictions on Chinese nationals holding public office, as per local media.

Under the proposed legislation, Chinese nationals would be required to provide proof of renouncing their People's Republic of China (PRC) citizenship if they wish to serve in Taiwan's government, military, or other public institutions, Taipei Times reported.

Lawmakers Puma Shen, Wang Ting-yu, and Michelle Lin say the bill aims to strengthen Taiwan's national security by preventing potential infiltration by Chinese operatives.

Currently, under Article 20 of the Nationality Act, individuals seeking public office in Taiwan must hold only Republic of China (ROC) citizenship. While Chinese nationals are required to reside in Taiwan for a minimum of 10 years to become eligible for certain public roles, and for 20 years for intelligence or military roles, there is no explicit requirement for them to renounce their PRC citizenship.

This exception, legislators argue, undermines the act's prohibition on dual nationality and creates a security risk, reported Taipei Times.

The new amendment would mandate that Chinese nationals renounce PRC citizenship if they wish to hold public office, organise political parties, or serve in Taiwan's intelligence and military agencies. "Individuals with foreign nationality who wish to hold public office in Taiwan must first renounce their original nationality to prove their loyalty to Taiwan," Shen said.

"China is clearly a hostile country, yet current regulations do not explicitly require Chinese to renounce their Chinese citizenship to hold public office."

The legislators have also suggested parallel changes to the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau. Their proposal would require citizens from Hong Kong and Macau to reside in Taiwan for at least 10 years and to provide proof of renunciation of their original citizenship before they can run for or hold public office, serve in the military, or form political parties in Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

"The regulations for Hong Kong and Macau should align with the rules for China," Shen stated.

Highlighting Taiwan's security concerns, Lin emphasised that "China is infiltrating Taiwan by any means necessary and is clearly a hostile force, so there must be clear regulations that those who wish to hold public office must first renounce their original citizenship."

