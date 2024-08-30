Taiwan Detects 25 Chinese Aircraft, Seven Vessels Around Its Territory (See Tweet)

Taipei [Taiwan], August 30: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 25 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with seven PLAN vessels and two official ships around the country from 6 am Thursday up until 6 am on Friday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry stated.Seventeen of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said.In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "25 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.17 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and southeastern ADIZ.

We have monitored the situation.Meanwhile, Taiwan had also detected 13 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with eight PLAN vessels and two official ships around the country from 6 am Tuesday up until 6 am on Wednesday.Ten of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), MND said.This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Reportedly, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticised China for violating other countries' sovereignty and disrupting regional peace, Taiwan News reported.According to the Taiwan MoFA statement, China's continued use of military aircraft and warships to intrude into Taiwan and Japan's air defence identification zones and exclusive economic zones has increased regional tensions, according to Taiwan News report.Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

