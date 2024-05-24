Taiwan detects 49 Chinese aircraft, 19 vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], May 24 : On the second day of China's military games on the Taiwan strait, the island nation's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported a significant presence of Chinese military aircraft and vessels near its territory.

According to the MND, as of 6 am on Friday, a total of 49 China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including SU-30, J-16, and KJ-500, along with 19 China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and 7 China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, were detected operating around Taiwan.

Of particular concern was the fact that 35 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to this heightened activity, Taiwan's armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, and coast guard, were closely monitoring the situation and taking concrete actions to safeguard the island's freedom and democracy, as stated by the MND.

"49 PLA aircraft (including SU-30, J-16, KJ-500 etc.), 19 PLAN vessels, and 7 CCG vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 am today. 35 of the aircraft crossed the median line of #Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," said Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday.

"Tightly monitoring! ROCArmy, ROCNavy, ROCAF and coast guard are taking concrete actions to safeguard #freedom and #democracy!" MND also said.

Asserting Taiwan's capacity and confidence to ensure its security and defend its sovereignty, the MND also called upon the international community to condemn China's actions, which it deemed irrational. "We have the capacity and confidence to ensure our security and defend our sovereignty. At the same time, we call for the international community to condemn PRC's irrational action," MND said in a post on X.

The Ministry emphasised that the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) military exercises, indicative of its hegemonic mindset, have undermined regional peace and stability. "The CCP's military exercises, which highlight its hegemony mindset, have undermined regional peace and stability. The ROC Armed Forces stand ready to defend our country. We seek no conflicts, but we will not shy away from one," it also said.

Despite Taiwan's reluctance for conflict, the ROC Armed Forces affirmed their readiness to defend the country. While seeking to avoid conflicts, Taiwan made it clear that it would not shy away from defending itself against any aggression.

The escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait highlight the ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region, with Taiwan reaffirming its commitment to defending its sovereignty and democratic values in the face of increasing military pressure from China.

China began its second day of military exercises around Taiwan on Friday, with a focus on testing their capacity to "seize power" and control strategic regions, actions perceived as a response to Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's recent inauguration, Channel News Asia reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor