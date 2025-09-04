Taiwan detects 6 Chinese aircraft, 5 vessels, 1 ship around strait

Taipei [Taiwan], September 4 : Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected six Chinese military aircraft, five vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Thursday.

As per the MND, of the six sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's MND said it detected nine Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels, and one official ship. Of the nine sorties by PLA aircraft, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, he said, "9 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's President William Lai, flagging growing Chinese incursions on its borders, said that any aggression inevitably fails, Taipei Times reported.

William Lai's remarks came on Tuesday, a day before Beijing's military parade attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Speaking at a gathering of military personnel, including several high-ranking officers, at the Ministry of National Defence, Lai said, "We all know that the current security environment is more severe than ever before. In recent years, the Chinese communists have persistently conducted high-intensity activities with military aircraft and vessels around the Taiwan Strait."

Lai further said that China's action are "not only a threat to Taiwan's democracy and freedom, but also a challenge to the democratic world," he added, "From the victory in World War II to the glorious achievements of the September 2nd naval battle and the August 23rd artillery exchange, the most valuable lesson remains: Unity ensures victory, while aggression inevitably fails."

