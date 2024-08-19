Taiwan detects 8 Chinese aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 19 : Taiwan detected eight Chinese aircraft and nine Chinese vessels around its territory on Monday (local time).

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said that four aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Following this, Taipei monitored the situation and "responded accordingly."

"8 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's MND stated on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan detected 7 Chinese military aircraft and 15 naval vessels between 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time) on Sunday, out of which 7 aircraft and 3 naval vessels crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southeastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Chinese aggression around the self-governed island has increased ever since the visit by former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in 2022.

Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked over 300 PLA aircraft and around 200 Chinese ships. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

