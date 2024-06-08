Taiwan govt asks citizens travelling to China to be careful after tourist detained in China

Taipei [Taiwan], June 8 : Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has advised Taiwanese nationals travelling to China to be careful after a citizen travelling with a tour group was briefly detained in China earlier this week, Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan's MAC said that it is still seeking clarification from China on why the traveller was questioned by Chinese authorities. MAC Chair Chiu Chui-cheng said that Taiwanese visiting China should remember to register on its online platform, Taiwan News, reported citing CNA.

Some reports have indicated that the incident took place in Nanjing and the tour group was visiting a book fair when the tourist was detained, Taiwan News reported.

The traveller, whose name has not been identified, was separated from their tour group and held for a few days before being released, possibly because they had previously worked in an industry that China regards "sensitive." The traveller has safely returned to Taiwan, Taiwan News reported, citing reports.

It is the first time in 2024 that a member of a Taiwanese tour group has been detained by police in China. On Friday, Chiu said that MAC is still conducting investigation into the details surrounding the incident.

Taiwan's MAC advised tour groups and guides to immediately report any incidents involving tour members being questioned or detained by Chinese authorities, Taiwan News reported.

The MAC's advisory comes a week ahead of the Straits Forum, which will be held in Xiamen on June 15. Several Taiwan government officials, including county magistrates from Yunlin and Kinmen, have applied for the MAC's approval to attend the event.

