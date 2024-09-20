Taiwan issues alert over Chinese wax candy sold online

Taipei [Taiwan], September 20 : Taiwan has expressed concern over wax candies imported from China and sold online in the country, local media reported.

As per a report in Taiwan News, the country's Health Ministry on Tuesday stated that the product known as "wax bottle candy" from China has gained popularity and is available on various online shopping platforms in Taiwan.

However, many of these items lack proper ingredient labels and necessary permits. Deputy Health Minister Lin Ching-yi stated that consuming these candies could pose health risks, and selling them without proper approval is illegal, Taiwan News reported.

The Ministry has urged consumers to prioritize their health and safety by being vigilant about the products they choose, especially those sourced from questionable suppliers.

Health minister Lin stated that she has instructed the Food and Drug Administration to look into the Chinese candy products. Due to food safety concerns and the risk of unapproved imports being sold, she emphasized that any violations will be addressed in accordance with the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation and Regulations Governing Trade between the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

Based on early discussions online and seller descriptions, Lin noted that the candy's outer layer appears to be made of wax, while the inside is said to contain jam or syrup.

However, she expressed scepticism about the authenticity of the jam, suggesting it may be a processed product with artificial flavours or colouring instead.

Lin highlighted that some parents are concerned about these candies being sold near schools, which could endanger children. If any health issues arise from consumption, she remarked, "to put it bluntly, no one can be held accountable," adding that tracing the online sellers could prove challenging, reported Taiwan News.

She stated that sellers who have not followed the appropriate import inspection protocols have violated food safety regulations. Lin urged the public to report any such incidents to local health authorities.

She pointed out that it is hard to ascertain whether these foods contain harmful heavy metals or illegal additives and advised consumers to be cautious before making purchases to prevent health and financial risks.

On Facebook, Lin commented that Taiwan has a wide range of delicious, fresh seasonal foods that comply with food safety and traceability standards. "Why would anyone need to go online and buy wax and coloured syrups from China, which have food safety concerns?" she questioned.

Lin further said "Putting aside labelling issues, consider this: with the sharp decline in honey production in recent years, could there be such a large supply of cheap beeswax available for snack production?"

