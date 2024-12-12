Taiwan labels China a "troublemaker" amid escalating military activity near its waters

Taipei [Taiwan], December 12 : Taiwan labelled China a "troublemaker" amid increasing military activity near its waters, calling for an end to what it described as "provocative acts," as reported by Taipei Times.

The Taiwanese Presidential Office on Thursday condemned China's ongoing military presence as a "blatant disruption" of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the Taipei Times, the Taiwanese defence officials reported detecting Chinese ships since Monday in waters off Taiwan and along the first island chain, describing the formations as attempts to assert China's control over these areas.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence also reported 53 Chinese military aircraft, 11 navy vessels, and eight ships from civilian agencies like the China Coast Guard operating in the vicinity in the past 24 hours, as reported by Taipei Times.

Furthermore, China restricted airspace off its southeast coast from Monday to Wednesday, signalling potential military drills, though the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has not confirmed any such plans.

Taiwan's government has expressed concern that China's actions are linked to President William Lai's recent diplomatic visits to Hawaii and Guam, viewing the military activities as a response to Taiwan's international engagements. Taiwanese presidential spokeswoman Karen Kuo emphasised that these overseas trips are routine for Taiwanese leaders and not justifications for China's provocations.

"Taiwan's normal international exchanges with other countries are not an excuse for China's provocations," she said, as quoted by Taipei Times.

According to Taipei Times, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned China's military intimidation, accusing the PLA of escalating regional tensions and disrupting peace in the Taiwan Strait.

MOFA noted that these actions have interfered with international trade and shipping, contributing to instability in the region. Taiwan views China's actions as undermining Indo-Pacific peace and stability, calling China a "troublemaker."

Taiwanese officials believe China's large-scale maritime operations, which began in October, are aimed at demonstrating Beijing's ability to blockade Taiwan and asserting control over the first island chain. The actions are also seen as a move to establish strategic deterrence ahead of the US presidential transition, Taipei Times reported.

In response, China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said Beijing "will absolutely not let things go unchecked. We take necessary measures to resolutely defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," asserting that Taiwan's international relations would not be tolerated if seen as separatist activities, as reported by Taipei Times. She also emphasised China's vigilance against Taiwanese forces aligning with external powers.

