Taiwan: Legislature proposes law against forced organ harvesting

Taipei [Taiwan], December 30 : Taiwanese lawmakers from both the governing and opposition parties have proposed a bill to combat the rising issue of forced organ harvesting, with the bill outlining severe punishments, including life imprisonment or the death penalty, for offenders, Taipei Times reported.

The proposal aims to tackle the exploitative practices perpetrated by crime syndicates targeting vulnerable individuals.

The draft bill, titled the "Act on Combating and Preventing Forced Organ Harvesting," was jointly introduced by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Szu-ming, and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Legislator Chen Gau-tzu.

They explained that international human rights organisations, including the UN, the US Congress, and the European Parliament, have long recognised forced organ harvesting as a crime against humanity, especially in countries like China, where this practice has become widespread.

The bill was designed to address the growing exploitation of people who fall victim to these scam syndicates, which frequently target individuals who are tricked into working overseas and subsequently forced into organ harvesting.

The proposed bill outlines several severe penalties for individuals involved in forced organ harvesting. Offenders who commit the crime through threats, violence, or deception could face a prison sentence of at least seven years, along with fines ranging from NTD 1 million to NTD 12 million (USD 30,562 to USD 365,707), reported Taipei Times.

If the crime results in the victim's death, the penalty would be a life sentence, the death penalty, or imprisonment for a minimum of 12 years, in addition to a fine ranging from NTD 3 million to NTD 30 million. Furthermore, if the victim suffers severe bodily harm, the penalty would include life imprisonment or a prison term of at least 10 years, along with a fine ranging from NTD 2 million to NTD 20 million.

The bill also addresses other criminal offenses related to forced organ harvesting, such as transplanting harvested organs, storing or transporting them, and operating facilities where victims are held captive. These offenders would face prison sentences of between five and 12 years, with fines ranging from NTD 1 million to NTD 10 million. To encourage reporting of such crimes, the bill also offers whistle-blower protections and rewards in accordance with procedures established by the Executive Yuan.

The proposed legislation further includes a provision that prevents civil servants, medical professionals, and healthcare personnel from visiting China, Hong Kong, or Macau to conduct or assist in organ transplants, Taipei Times reported.

Any such offenders would have their professional eligibility permanently revoked. The law would apply to anyone involved in forced organ harvesting within the territory of Taiwan, regardless of their nationality or origin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor