Taiwan monitors PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels near ADIZ amid tensions

Taipei [Taiwan], October 13 : The Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan has reported the detection of 11 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels, and 1 official Chinese ship operating near Taiwan as of 6 am today.

Of the detected aircraft, 9 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, south-western, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response, Taiwanese forces monitored the situation closely and took appropriate action.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of National Defence, ROC (Taiwan) stated, "11 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

This incursion is part of ongoing tension between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing around the island.

According to Taiwan News, China has deployed 56 military aircraft and 22 naval vessels around Taiwan this month alone. Since September 2020, Beijing has been ramping up its gray zone tactics, which include a gradual increase in the presence of Chinese military aircraft and naval ships in areas close to Taiwan. These tactics are designed to pressure Taiwan without engaging in direct military conflict.

China's latest military manoeuvres around Taiwan are seen as part of a broader pattern of provocations that have intensified in recent months. The Chinese government has carried out regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ, as well as military exercises close to the island.

Gray zone tactics are defined as actions that fall short of full-scale warfare but are aimed at achieving security objectives through persistent, low-level activities. These tactics are intended to wear down Taiwan's defences without triggering a large-scale conflict.

The median line of the Taiwan Strait has long served as a de facto border between China and Taiwan. However, since the visit of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022, China has increasingly sent military aircraft, warships, and drones across the line. This has escalated tensions between the two sides.

Taiwan, which split from China following the civil war in 1949, continues to govern itself independently. However, China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve unification.

Beijing's interest in Taiwan is also driven by the island's technology-driven economy. Despite this, Taiwan maintains its autonomy and remains vigilant amid ongoing Chinese military activities.

