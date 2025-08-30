Taiwan records 15 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 30 : Taiwan has recorded the presence of 15 PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and an official ship operating around its territory on Saturday, as reported by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC+8).

11 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ, MND said.

"15 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

The MND detected 19 Chinese military aircraft, seven Chinese naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 AM (local time) on Friday.

Earlier, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had named China a "regional troublemaker" after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting, Taipei Times reported, citing an Australian daily.

Citing the "Pacific Way" of inclusiveness, Lin warned that excluding dialogue partners undermines the forum's ability to address common challenges, as per Taipei Times.

Rejecting Beijing's claims over Taiwan, Lin underlined that the People's Republic of China "has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day," and noted that UN Resolution 2758 does not refer to Taiwan, according to Taipei Times.

Calling China's narrative "the emperor's new clothes," he said, "Telling a lie 100 times does not make it true."

Lin added that Taiwan is pushing back against Beijing's suppression through deeper international cooperation, practical contributions, and sustained diplomatic outreach.

