Taiwan reports Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], June 15 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Saturday that it detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels between 6 am (local time) on Friday (June 14) and the same time on Saturday.

Of the 12 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to the statement shared by Taiwan's MND on X. Following China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

Taking to X, Taiwan's MND stated, "12 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft entered our southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

So far in June, Taiwan has detected Chinese military aircraft 152 times and naval or coast guard vessels 125 times, Taiwan News reported. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships that operate near Taiwan's territory.

Grey zone tactics are called "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," Taiwan News reported.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, has long been a contentious issue in China's foreign policy. China continues to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan and considers it a part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday that the new regulations that would allow the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) to board vessels and detain foreign citizens accused of trespassing are in violation of international law, Taiwan News reported.

In a statement, Taiwan's MOFA stated that the unilateral implementation of Chinese law violates regional peace and stability. It said that the new law will not only cause regional tensions but also impact the security of regional commercial shipping and fishing activities.

Taiwan's MOFA stated that it would closely monitor developments and condemned China's lack of respect for relevant international laws and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

As per the news report, China, under the guise of maintaining maritime order, continues to increase its military threats against other nations in the region, according to Taiwan News report. The new measure, known as Regulation No. 3, which will bring a 2021 law governing the China Coast Guard (CCG) into force, is scheduled to take effect on June 15.

