Taiwan reports Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], December 9 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 10 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and three official ships were detected operating near Taiwan until 6 am (local time).

Of the 10 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND. In response to China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor Beijing's activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "10 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier on December 3, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised China's interference in the diplomatic relations of other democratic countries, calling it "regrettable" that Beijing fails to understand normal diplomatic behaviours between democratic countries and frequently takes "provocative actions," Taipei Times reported.

Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement came after China criticised Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's phone call with US Representative Nancy Pelosi during his visit to Hawaii and also expressed its disapproval of the US decision to sell USD 387 million worth of arms to Taiwan.This announcement came just before President Lai embarked on a 7-day trip to visit Taiwan's allies in the Pacific, as per Taipei Times.

"It is regrettable that the Chinese government does not understand normal diplomatic behaviours between democratic countries, thus frequently takes provocative actions," the Taiwan's ministry said, as it urged Beijing to "be rational and have self-constraint."

According to Taipei Times, Pelosi in the phone call told Lai the "US Congress shows bipartisan support for Taiwan", the ministry said, adding that she also mentioned her support for Taiwan's participation in international organisations. In response, Taiwan's government thanked the US for standing by its commitment to Taiwan's security based on the Taiwan Relations Act and the "six assurances."

