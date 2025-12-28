Taiwan Shaken by 7.0 Earthquake Offshore; Buildings Sway in Taipei, Power Disruptions Reported

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan on Saturday, according to the island’s weather authorities. The epicentre was located around 32 kilometres from the coastal city of Yilan, with the quake occurring at a depth of about 73 kilometres. Tremors were felt across several parts of Taiwan, including the capital city, Taipei, where buildings shook noticeably. Officials classified the intensity at level four, indicating the possibility of limited structural impact. Initial assessments confirmed there were no reports of large-scale destruction or casualties immediately after the incident.

Taipei’s city administration stated that while no major damage had been reported, a few isolated issues surfaced following the quake. These included minor cracks in buildings and reports of gas and water leaks in certain areas. In Yilan, over 3,000 households experienced temporary power outages, as confirmed by the Taiwan Power Company. Emergency teams were deployed to assess infrastructure and restore essential services. Authorities continued monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety, especially in residential areas where the tremors were strongly felt during the early aftermath of the earthquake.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) confirmed that some of its units at the Hsinchu Science Park briefly met evacuation criteria, prompting staff to leave as a precaution. Employees later returned once safety checks were completed. Weather officials warned residents to stay alert, forecasting aftershocks ranging between 5.5 and 6.0 magnitude over the next day. President Lai Ching-te reassured citizens that the situation remained under control while urging caution. Located along active tectonic boundaries, Taiwan frequently experiences earthquakes, including deadly ones in 1999 and 2016.